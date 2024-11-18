News
G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement
World News
2024-11-18 | 18:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement
G20 leaders called for "comprehensive" ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon in a joint statement at a summit in Brazil on Monday.
The leaders of the world's biggest economies called for a U.S.-proposed permanent ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of all hostages, as well as a Lebanon ceasefire "that enables citizens to return safely to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line."
AFP
