Russia says 'agreement' reached with Ukraine on evacuating Kursk residents

Moscow has struck a deal with Kyiv and the Red Cross to evacuate civilians from Russia's embattled Kursk region, parts of which have been seized by Ukraine, Russia's rights commissioner said Monday.



"Some people are already in (Ukraine's Sumy region) today. And there is an agreement with the Red Cross and the Ukrainian side that they will be evacuated through Belarus to Russia," Tatyana Moskalkova said, according to Russian news agencies.



AFP