Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport

World News
23-09-2025 | 06:22
Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport
Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport

Russia denied on Tuesday that it was connected to the drone flights that forced Copenhagen airport to close its airspace for hours overnight, after Denmark's Prime Minister said she could not rule out Russian involvement.

"We hear unfounded accusations from there every time. Perhaps a party that takes a serious, responsible position shouldn't make such unfounded accusations time and again," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, in a daily briefing call.

AFP

World News

Russia

Denies

Involvement

Drone

Denmark

Airport

NATO warns Russia 'escalatory' air violations 'must stop'
Denmark PM says airport drone incident 'serious attack' on key infrastructure
