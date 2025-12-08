EU countries back tightening of migration rules

08-12-2025 | 07:09
EU countries back tightening of migration rules
EU countries back tightening of migration rules

European Union nations backed a significant tightening of migration rules on Monday, including allowing for "return hubs" for failed asylum-seekers to be set up outside the 27-country bloc.

Interior ministers meeting in Brussels greenlighted measures first put forward by the European Commission as EU countries face growing public pressure to curb migration. The steps need to be approved by the European Parliament before coming into force.

AFP

