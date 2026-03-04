News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Lebanon News
04-03-2026 | 14:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Hezbollah will confront "Israeli-American aggression" and will not surrender, the head of the group Naim Qassem, said Wednesday night in remarks broadcast on his party's TV channel.
"We are facing aggression... our choice is to confront it until the ultimate sacrifice, and we will not surrender," the Hezbollah leader declared in his first speech since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.
AFP
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Israel
United States
Naim Qassem
Next
Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, warning strike over Beirut suburbs
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-25
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
2026-02-25
Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Iran's security chief Larijani says 'will not negotiate' with US
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Iran's security chief Larijani says 'will not negotiate' with US
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Iran says 'will not remain silent' after alleged strikes on school, hospital
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Iran says 'will not remain silent' after alleged strikes on school, hospital
0
World News
2026-02-26
Cuba will defend itself against any 'terrorist aggression': President
World News
2026-02-26
Cuba will defend itself against any 'terrorist aggression': President
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:15
Israel issues evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
17:15
Israel issues evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs
0
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
0
Lebanon News
15:19
Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, warning strike over Beirut suburbs
Lebanon News
15:19
Airstrikes hit Nabatieh, warning strike over Beirut suburbs
0
World News
14:27
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
World News
14:27
Macron urges Netanyahu to avoid ground offensive in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
MEA updates flight schedule due to widespread airspace closures
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
MEA updates flight schedule due to widespread airspace closures
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-01
Lebanon and France postpone Paris conference on support for Lebanese forces
Lebanon News
2026-03-01
Lebanon and France postpone Paris conference on support for Lebanese forces
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
Lebanon News
15:28
Vehicle hit on road to Beirut airport
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese General Security warns citizens against following ‘Mossad Arabic’ on Instagram
3
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli incursions reported in south Lebanon as army arrests 25: Al Jazeera
4
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:44
Israeli army releases first images and video from positions in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
05:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel moves to expand south Lebanon incursion, eyes broader buffer zone
7
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah says fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli troops in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Lebanon News
14:44
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More