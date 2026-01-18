Macron wants EU to use 'anti-coercion instrument' against Trump tariffs

France's President Emmanuel Macron will ask the European Union to activate its powerful "anti-coercion instrument" if the United States imposes tariffs in the standoff over Greenland, his team said Sunday.



The bloc's weapon -- never used before and dubbed its trade "bazooka" -- allows for curbing imports of goods and services, and has been invoked as a way to push back over tech and trade, and now the Danish territory U.S. President Donald Trump wants to acquire.



AFP