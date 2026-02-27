Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report

Middle East News
27-02-2026 | 09:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report

Some of Iran's most highly enriched uranium, close to weapons grade, was stored in an underground area of its nuclear site in Isfahan, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report sent to member states on Friday and seen by Reuters.

It is the first time the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported where uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the 90% of weapons grade, has been stored. The tunnel complex's entrance was hit in U.S. and Israeli military strikes in June but the facility seems largely unharmed, diplomats say.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Enriched

Uranium

Underground

Site

IAEA

Report

LBCI Next
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
UN nuclear watchdog calls on Iran to cooperate 'constructively'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-09

Iran ready to dilute highly enriched uranium if all sanctions lifted: Nuclear chief

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-15

Netanyahu says all enriched uranium 'has to leave Iran'

LBCI
World News
2026-02-08

Iran defies US threats to insist on the right to enrich uranium

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-04

Russia: Proposal to transfer uranium from Iran remains on the table

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:09

Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
12:57

Iran urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to 'refrain' from escalatory actions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
12:49

Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:30

Pakistan bombs Kabul in 'open war' on Afghanistan's Taliban government

LBCI
Middle East News
09:22

Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report

LBCI
World News
12:08

UK moves some diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv amid 'regional tensions'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

Turkish Airlines agrees to buy 225 Boeing planes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More