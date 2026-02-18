News
Ramadan begins in Gaza amid ruins of shattered mosques
Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-02-2026 | 08:09
Ramadan begins in Gaza amid ruins of shattered mosques
As the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan began in Gaza on Wednesday, Palestinians headed to the shattered ruins of mosques or to makeshift prayer spaces made of tarpaulins and wood, mourning their dead and their lost places of worship.
In Gaza City, the dome of the now destroyed Al Hassaina mosque rests on top of a pile of rubble. Its former courtyard, where worshippers once gathered and today families sleep and cook among the ruins, is criss-crossed with washing lines.
"I can't bear to look at it," said Sami Al Hissi, 61, a volunteer at the mosque in Gaza City, standing on rubble where rows of worshippers once stood shoulder to shoulder in prayer.
"We used to pray comfortably. We used to see our friends, our loved ones. Now there are no loved ones, no friends, and no mosque," he said.
Children clamber over the cracked domes and women collect laundry hung between broken columns.
Al Hissi said the mosque had drawn worshippers from other neighbourhoods including Shejaia and Daraj during Ramadan.
"It would be filled with thousands," he said. "But now, where are they supposed to pray? It's all rubble and destruction. There's barely enough space for a hundred people."
For many residents, the loss is both spiritual and communal.
"We wished we could welcome Ramadan in a different atmosphere," said Khitam Jabr, displaced and now staying at the mosque.
"We don't have enough mosques. All of the mosques were destroyed and there's nowhere to pray. Now we pray in tents, and the mosques became centres for the displaced," she added.
Despite the devastation and severe shortages of materials, people are attempting to rebuild small sections of mosques and set up makeshift prayer spaces using reused plastic sheeting and wood, said Amir Abu Al-Amrain, director of the religious affairs ministry in Gaza City.
"Four hundred and thirty prayer areas have been rebuilt, some using plastic sheets from greenhouses, some made of wood, and some constructed with plastic sheets from tents," he said.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ramadan
Gaza
Mosques
Israel
War
Hamas says Trump's 'Board of Peace' must compel Israel to stop Gaza truce violations
Previous
