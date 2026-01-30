Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

Middle East News
30-01-2026 | 12:45
High views
Trump says Iran wants to &#39;make a deal&#39;
0min
Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed Iran wanted to make a deal to avoid military action, adding that he had set Tehran an undisclosed deadline to respond as U.S. ships steam towards the region.

"I can say this, they do want to make a deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Asked if he had given a deadline, Trump said "yeah I have" but said that "only they know for sure" what it was.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

