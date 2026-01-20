Russian envoy to meet US officials in Davos: Kremlin

20-01-2026 | 04:52
Russian envoy to meet US officials in Davos: Kremlin
Russian envoy to meet US officials in Davos: Kremlin

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev plans to meet members of the U.S. delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding he would discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"I can confirm that he does indeed have such plans with some representatives of the American delegation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, without specifying who he would meet.

"Kirill Dmitriev will pass on information to that side and back again concerning the peace process in Ukraine," he added.

AFP

