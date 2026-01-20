Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev says arrived in Davos

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday he had arrived in the Swiss resort of Davos that hosts the annual World Economic Forum, attended by U.S. and Ukrainian delegations.



"Arrived to Davos," Dmitriev posted in English on X with a peace dove emoji, without saying which meetings he would take part in.



Dmitriev last month participated in talks with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Florida.



AFP