US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel, meet Netanyahu: Israeli officials

02-02-2026 | 08:01
US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel, meet Netanyahu: Israeli officials
US envoy Witkoff to visit Israel, meet Netanyahu: Israeli officials

U.S. President Donald Trump's senior envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel for meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's military chief, two senior Israeli officials said on Monday.

The officials said Witkoff's visit to the country was expected to begin on Tuesday. It comes amid heightened regional tensions with Iran, and as the Trump administration presses ahead with its plan to end the Gaza war.



Reuters
 

