China's vice premier tells Davos world cannot revert to 'law of the jungle'

20-01-2026 | 06:17
China's vice premier tells Davos world cannot revert to 'law of the jungle'

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng warned Tuesday the world must not revert to the "law of the jungle", speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos as Washington steps up its bid to take Greenland.

"A select few countries should not have privileges based on self-interest, and the world cannot revert to the law of the jungle where the strong prey on the weak," He said in a speech which came as US President Donald Trump pushes his increasingly assertive America First agenda, and demands NATO ally Denmark to cede Greenland to him.

"All countries have the right to protect their legitimate interests."

AFP

