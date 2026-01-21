Trump says will meet Zelensky at Davos on Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to discuss ending the war with Russia, but again slammed NATO and stressed Washington had "nothing to do with" the conflict.



"I'm dealing with President Putin and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I'm dealing with President Zelensky and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today," Trump told world leaders at a summit in Davos, though he added that NATO has "to work on Ukraine, we don't... We have nothing to do with it."



Zelensky has not confirmed he would travel to Davos and earlier in the week indicated he would skip the forum to stay in Kyiv and deal with widespread blackouts, heating outages and power cuts following Russian strikes.





AFP