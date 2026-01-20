Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'

French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday denounced U.S. competition seeking to "subordinate Europe" and "unacceptable" tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose levies on countries opposing his plans to seize Greenland.



In a speech at Davos, Macron described "competition from the United States of America through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe."



They were "combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable -- even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty," he said.







AFP