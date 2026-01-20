Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'

World News
20-01-2026 | 09:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron denounces US competition to &#39;subordinate Europe&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'

French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday denounced U.S. competition seeking to "subordinate Europe" and "unacceptable" tariffs following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose levies on countries opposing his plans to seize Greenland.

In a speech at Davos, Macron described "competition from the United States of America through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe."

They were "combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable -- even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty," he said.



AFP
 

World News

Macron

France

US

Competition

Europe

LBCI Next
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:52

France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-20

Spain court orders Meta to pay media 479 million euros for 'unfair competition'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-27

Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country

LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

US military says reduced presence in Europe not a 'withdrawal'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

LBCI
World News
08:58

France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'

LBCI
World News
08:42

Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'

LBCI
World News
07:51

Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-21

Former French President Sarkozy starts 5-year prison sentence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

PM Salam discusses Lebanon’s humanitarian situation with UN relief chief in Davos

LBCI
World News
2025-11-11

Turkish military cargo plane crashes on Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Turkish defense ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More