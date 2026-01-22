French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday at the Elysee Palace, according to sources at the French presidency cited by LBCI.



The sources said Macron will reaffirm France's firm commitment to the full and comprehensive respect of the ceasefire by all parties, while stressing the need for Lebanese authorities to launch the second phase of the plan aimed at ensuring that weapons are held exclusively by the state and that Lebanon fully restores its sovereignty.



Macron is also expected to reiterate France's full support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing them as a cornerstone of national sovereignty and domestic stability. The issue will be discussed in the context of preparations for the international conference in support of Lebanon's sovereignty, scheduled to be held in Paris on March 5 under Macron's chairmanship.



The talks will also address the continuation of essential economic and financial reforms needed to strengthen Lebanon's sovereignty and revive its prosperity, notably the adoption of the financial gap law. In addition, the two leaders will exchange views on regional developments, particularly in Syria and Gaza.



During the meeting, both sides are expected to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of peace, lasting stability, and security across the region.