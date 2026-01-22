Trump says 'war has to end' after meeting Zelensky at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "good" meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on Thursday, and called for Russia's war on Kyiv to end.



"This war has to end," Trump told reporters including AFP when asked what his message was to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will meet the U.S. leader's envoy in Moscow later.



"The meeting was good with President Zelensky. We'll see how it turns out."







