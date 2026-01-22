Trump says 'war has to end' after meeting Zelensky at Davos

World News
22-01-2026 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says &#39;war has to end&#39; after meeting Zelensky at Davos
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says 'war has to end' after meeting Zelensky at Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump said he had a "good" meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos on Thursday, and called for Russia's war on Kyiv to end.

"This war has to end," Trump told reporters including AFP when asked what his message was to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will meet the U.S. leader's envoy in Moscow later.

"The meeting was good with President Zelensky. We'll see how it turns out."



AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

War

Meeting

Zelensky

Davos

Ukraine

LBCI Next
UN says 35 million Nigerians risk hunger after global funding collapse
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europeans dump US Treasuries
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:26

Zelensky says meeting with Trump in Davos was 'very good'

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war

LBCI
World News
2025-12-27

Zelensky says Kyiv attack shows Russia does 'not want to end the war'

LBCI
World News
2026-01-21

Trump to be 'about three hours late' to Davos after plane incident: Bessent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:40

Washington names new head of mission in Venezuela: US diplomatic source

LBCI
World News
10:04

Zelensky says Europe 'fragmented,' looks 'lost' facing Trump

LBCI
World News
09:47

Musk to attend Davos for first time after years of criticizing WEF

LBCI
World News
09:26

Zelensky says meeting with Trump in Davos was 'very good'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-20

Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-09

Shells of unknown origin land near Damascus airport: Syrian state TV

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Elysee Palace sources to LBCI: France's Macron to meet Lebanese PM Salam on Friday

LBCI
World News
05:51

Trump says Iran wants to talk 'and we'll talk', signs charter of 'Board of Peace' at Davos

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More