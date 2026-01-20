News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
7
o
South
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
World News
20-01-2026 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director
Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the power grid, its director said Tuesday, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier the station lost all off-site power due to Russian strikes.
All the plant's facilities "are powered by the United Energy System of Ukraine," plant director Sergiy Tarakanov said in a statement.
He added that "the current radiological situation is within control levels ... There is currently no threat to the environment or the population."
AFP
World News
Chernobyl
Nuclear
Plant
Ukraine
Power
Grid
Russia
Strikes
Director
Next
Trump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'
Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-29
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
World News
2025-11-29
Russian strikes cut power to over 600,000 in Ukraine: Ministry
0
World News
2025-11-14
Moscow says Ukraine drone debris hit Russian nuclear plant
World News
2025-11-14
Moscow says Ukraine drone debris hit Russian nuclear plant
0
World News
02:10
Over 5,000 Kyiv homes without power after Russian attack: Mayor
World News
02:10
Over 5,000 Kyiv homes without power after Russian attack: Mayor
0
World News
2025-11-11
Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear power resume them, Lavrov says
World News
2025-11-11
Russia will conduct nuclear tests if other nuclear power resume them, Lavrov says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:27
Trump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'
World News
12:27
Trump says he has saved NATO from 'ash heap of history'
0
World News
09:09
Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'
World News
09:09
Macron denounces US competition to 'subordinate Europe'
0
World News
08:58
France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'
World News
08:58
France's Macron, at Davos, says prefers 'respect to bullies'
0
World News
08:42
Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'
World News
08:42
Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-19
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
0
Lebanon News
09:05
PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos
Lebanon News
09:05
PM Salam discusses investment opportunities with global business leaders in Davos
0
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
Sports News
2025-11-27
Catch Lebanon’s first World Cup qualifier vs. Qatar live on LB2!
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Lebanon’s fuel prices rise
2
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
3
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
Lebanon News
11:31
Sources to LBCI: Lebanon insists on ceasefire mechanism as talks remain delayed
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Numbers tell the story: Beirut Port logs highest monthly activity since financial collapse, boosting state revenues
5
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
Middle East News
05:15
Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace
6
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
World News
02:52
France deems US wine tariff threats 'unacceptable': Source close to Macron
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Netanyahu navigates domestic pressure amid US-led Gaza talks—the details
8
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Lebanon News
09:23
President Aoun underscores reforms, insists on holding elections on time and reviewing financial gap law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More