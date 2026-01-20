Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been reconnected to the power grid, its director said Tuesday, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier the station lost all off-site power due to Russian strikes.



All the plant's facilities "are powered by the United Energy System of Ukraine," plant director Sergiy Tarakanov said in a statement.



He added that "the current radiological situation is within control levels ... There is currently no threat to the environment or the population."







AFP