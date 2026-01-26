Syria, Jordan sign gas supply deal to bolster Syrian power grid

Middle East News
26-01-2026 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria, Jordan sign gas supply deal to bolster Syrian power grid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria, Jordan sign gas supply deal to bolster Syrian power grid

Syria and Jordan signed an agreement on Monday to supply natural gas to Syria via Jordanian territory, aiming to bolster Syria's fragile electricity grid, officials said.

The deal between the Syrian Petroleum Company and Jordan's National Electric Power Company, which was signed at Syria's Ministry of Energy in Damascus, provides for the delivery of about 4 million cubic meters of gas per day — roughly 140 million cubic feet.

The agreement builds on a broader energy arrangement signed last year to supply gas to Syria through Jordan, which is being financed by Qatar, part of regional efforts to ease Syria's acute power shortages after years of war and infrastructure damage, Syrian and Jordanian officials have said.

Jordan's energy minister, Saleh al-Kharabsheh was quoted by Syrian state media on Monday as saying deliveries began on January 1, with current volumes ranging between 30 million and 90 million cubic feet per day.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Jordan

Gas

Supply

Deal

Power

Grid

LBCI Next
Russia withdrawing troops from airport in northeast Syria: Sources tell Reuters
Italy urges EU to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as 'terrorist organization'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-20

Chernobyl nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian power grid after Russian strikes: Director

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-18

Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-03

Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:33

UAE bars use of its airspace for military action against Iran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Hamas says return of last Gaza hostage shows its 'commitment' to ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:17

Netanyahu says Israel 'brought them all back' after last Gaza hostage returned

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Saudi Arabia wants 'strong, positive' relationship with UAE after Yemen row: FM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24

Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest

LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

Appeal trial of France's Le Pen to begin in January 2026: Court

LBCI
Middle East News
09:33

UAE bars use of its airspace for military action against Iran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:30

Hamas says return of last Gaza hostage shows its 'commitment' to ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Netanyahu to brief opposition leader amid questions over timing of potential Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:20

Israeli army says it struck Hezbollah sites across several areas of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Lebanon files UN complaint over more than 2,000 Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:38

PM Salam reviews situation in Tripoli following residential building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

US ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel discuss regional peace efforts in Jordan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More