Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim Wednesday at Canada, saying it "should be grateful" to Washington, a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a rupture to the U.S.-led global system.



"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump told the World Economic Forum of Carney's speech, which drew a rare standing ovation from the Davos audience.



"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said.



AFP