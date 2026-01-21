Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'

21-01-2026
Trump says Canada &#39;lives because of the United States&#39;
Trump says Canada 'lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump took aim Wednesday at Canada, saying it "should be grateful" to Washington, a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney warned of a rupture to the U.S.-led global system.

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump told the World Economic Forum of Carney's speech, which drew a rare standing ovation from the Davos audience.

"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said.

AFP

