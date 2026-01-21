U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not use force to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Washington's ally Denmark, but insisted the United States must still have "ownership" of it.



"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that. Okay. Now everyone's saying, Oh, good. That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he told world leaders at a summit in Davos.



"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."



AFP