Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency

World News
22-01-2026 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky is en route to Davos: Ukrainian presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is en route to the World Economic Forum in Davos, his office announced Thursday, where he is expected to meet with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

"The president is on his way to Davos," Zelensky's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, including from AFP.


AFP
 

World News

Zelensky

Davos

Ukraine

Presidency

LBCI Next
Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown
US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
10:16

Zelensky in Kyiv, not at Davos as Trump suggested: Ukrainian presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-25

White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia

LBCI
World News
2025-11-29

Ukrainian team headed to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:20

Three people shot dead in eastern Australia, town in lockdown

LBCI
World News
03:13

US envoy Witkoff says Ukraine peace talks down to one issue

LBCI
World News
02:55

NATO's Rutte says Arctic talks with Trump will focus on keeping Russia, China out

LBCI
World News
02:47

US set to quit World Health Organization

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-13

Hezbollah’s Qassem urges state to defend sovereignty, rejects disarmament pressure

LBCI
World News
2025-12-21

Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-19

Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Egypt's Sisi accepts invite to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More