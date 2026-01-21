Pope invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace': Vatican

21-01-2026 | 10:44
Pope invited to Trump&#39;s &#39;Board of Peace&#39;: Vatican
Pope invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace': Vatican

Pope Leo XIV has been invited to join U.S. President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace," the Vatican's secretary of state said Wednesday, as reported by local news agencies.

"We've also received this invitation and the pope received it and we are looking at what to do. We are researching and I believe it's a question that demands a little time to be considered in order to give a response," the Vatican's number two, Pietro Parolin, told journalists at an event in Rome.


