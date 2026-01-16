News
France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade, FT reports
World News
16-01-2026 | 00:54
France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade, FT reports
France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize Greenland would amount to a "crossed line" endangering Europe's economic relationship with Washington, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
"Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn't be messed around [with]," Lescure told FT.
When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if U.S. President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told FT, "I'm not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened, we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly."
Reuters
