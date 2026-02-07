US wants Russia, Ukraine to end war by summer: Zelensky

World News
07-02-2026 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US wants Russia, Ukraine to end war by summer: Zelensky
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US wants Russia, Ukraine to end war by summer: Zelensky

The United States wants Russia and Ukraine to find a solution on how to end the war, the largest since World War Two, before summer, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday, Zelensky said that Washington had proposed a new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow to take place in Miami in a week and that Kyiv had agreed to that.

"The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war before the start of this summer, and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule," Zelensky said. "The (mid-term Congressional) elections are definitely more important to them. Let's not be naive. And they say they want to get everything done by June."



Reuters
 

World News

US

Russia

Ukraine

War

Zelensky

LBCI Next
US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-20

Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-12-20

Zelensky says only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-11-21

Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:28

Thousands protest in Berlin in solidarity with Iranian uprisings

LBCI
World News
06:03

US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

Iran-US talks in Oman 'ended': Iranian state media

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-03

Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-04

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
World News
2026-01-21

Trump says Hamas must give up weapons or be 'blown away'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

PM Salam from Tyre: Lebanese government is working on three main tracks to recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Syria, Saudis announce joint airline and telecoms deals

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Lebanon’s FM calls prisoner transfer deal first step in reset with Syria

LBCI
World News
06:03

US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More