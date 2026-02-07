US wants Russia, Ukraine to end war by summer: Zelensky

The United States wants Russia and Ukraine to find a solution on how to end the war, the largest since World War Two, before summer, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.



In remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday, Zelensky said that Washington had proposed a new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow to take place in Miami in a week and that Kyiv had agreed to that.



"The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war before the start of this summer, and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule," Zelensky said. "The (mid-term Congressional) elections are definitely more important to them. Let's not be naive. And they say they want to get everything done by June."







