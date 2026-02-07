News
US wants Russia, Ukraine to end war by summer: Zelensky
World News
07-02-2026
US wants Russia, Ukraine to end war by summer: Zelensky
The United States wants Russia and Ukraine to find a solution on how to end the war, the largest since World War Two, before summer, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
In remarks to reporters released by his office on Saturday, Zelensky said that Washington had proposed a new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow to take place in Miami in a week and that Kyiv had agreed to that.
"The Americans are proposing that the parties end the war before the start of this summer, and will likely pressure the parties to adhere to this schedule," Zelensky said. "The (mid-term Congressional) elections are definitely more important to them. Let's not be naive. And they say they want to get everything done by June."
Reuters
World News
US
Russia
Ukraine
War
Zelensky
US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says
Previous
