Ukrainian team en route to US for talks on plan to end war: Zelensky

Ukrainian negotiators are headed to the United States for further talks on a U.S.-drafted plan to end the war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday.



Ukraine has been seeking clarity from its allies about what security guarantees it will receive as part of the plan, which it says are needed to deter Russia from invading again.



"The Ukrainian delegation is now on its way to the United States. We hope there will be more clarity both regarding the documents we have already effectively prepared with the American side, and regarding Russia's response to all the diplomatic work that is underway," Zelensky told reporters.



