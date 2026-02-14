Zelensky says weapons developing faster than political decisions to end war

14-02-2026 | 06:51
Zelensky says weapons developing faster than political decisions to end war
Zelensky says weapons developing faster than political decisions to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decried Saturday that arms are developing faster than political efforts to end the Russian invasion, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

"Weapons evolve faster than political decisions meant to stop them," Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference, saying that Iranian-designed Shahed drones that Russia launches have become much deadlier as the war drags on.

AFP

