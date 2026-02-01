Ukraine-Russia-US talks to be held in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday: Zelensky

01-02-2026 | 06:11
Ukraine-Russia-US talks to be held in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday: Zelensky
Ukraine-Russia-US talks to be held in Abu Dhabi from Wednesday: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that new two-day talks between U.S., Russian and Ukrainian envoys on halting the Ukraine war would start in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," Zelensky said in a post on X. "Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."


AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Russia

US

Abu Dhabi

Zelensky

