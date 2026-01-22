News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
Lebanon News
22-01-2026 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil said a recent meeting with Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan was given exaggerated importance, noting that it was the fourth or fifth time he has met the Saudi official.
In remarks to the press, Bassil said the meeting had been scheduled in advance and was unrelated to regional developments, particularly reports of differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Bassil said he and Saudi Arabia share an agreement on several core principles, including the unity of states, institutions, and arms, stressing that weapons should be exclusively in the hands of national armies rather than factions, brigades, or militias, whether in Lebanon or elsewhere in the region.
He linked developments in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as potential scenarios in Iran, to what he described as a single project aimed at encircling Saudi Arabia and undermining the two-state solution in Palestine. Bassil also cited earlier events in Ethiopia and Somalia as part of the same broader context.
Addressing the situation of Christians in Lebanon, Bassil said events in Syria reflected warnings he had previously raised. He said Lebanon has become nearly the last country in the Middle East to maintain an active Christian presence, placing a heightened responsibility on its leaders.
Bassil said that responsibility begins with adopting a sound vision to preserve that presence, not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of message and role within the country.
Lebanon News
MP
FPM
Gebran Bassil
Saudi Arabia
Agreement
Principles
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-20
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
World News
2025-11-20
Sudan army chief says ready to cooperate with US, Saudi Arabia to achieve peace
0
World News
2026-01-21
US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday
World News
2026-01-21
US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday
0
World News
2025-11-05
US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members
World News
2025-11-05
US shares draft resolution on Gaza with elected UN Security Council members
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-11-13
Saudi Arabia to bolster commercial ties with Lebanon after curbing drug smuggling — Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
0
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
0
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
Middle East News
2025-09-21
Netanyahu: Successes against Hezbollah create path to northern peace, progress in Syria talks
0
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 8 revealed
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
Lebanon News
08:58
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Qennarit, Kfour and Jarjouaa residents
2
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
Lebanon News
14:18
Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
Lebanon News
10:43
Israeli army warns residents of Kharayeb and Ansar in South Lebanon to evacuate ahead of strikes
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanese Army says Israeli attacks obstruct completion of its operational plan
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move
7
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
Lebanon News
10:31
Israeli airstrikes hit threatened buildings in Jarjouaa, Qennarit and Kfour
8
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Lebanon News
03:59
Lebanese PM Salam: Any minister wishing to run in the elections must resign from government
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More