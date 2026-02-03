Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign agreement on power generation projects

03-02-2026 | 14:44
Saudi Arabia and Turkey sign agreement on power generation projects

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to develop and implement solar power plant projects in Turkey with a total installed capacity of 5,000 megawatts.

The agreement was announced during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Reuters

