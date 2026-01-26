Saudi Arabia wants 'strong, positive' relationship with UAE after Yemen row: FM

Saudi Arabia said it hoped to have "strong, positive" ties with the UAE, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Monday, but stressed that future relations were contingent on Abu Dhabi's complete withdrawal from Yemen.



"The kingdom is always keen on having a strong, positive relationship with the UAE," Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said during a press conference in Warsaw.



"The UAE has now decided to leave Yemen and I think if that indeed is the case and the UAE has completely left the issue of Yemen, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take responsibility," he added.



AFP

