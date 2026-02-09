News
90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN
World News
09-02-2026 | 09:51
90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN
Drone strikes killed nearly 100 civilians and injured many more in Sudan's conflict-torn Kordofan region in just over two weeks, the U.N. rights chief said Monday.
"In a period of just over two weeks to February 6, based on documentation by my office, some 90 civilians were killed and 142 injured in drone strikes," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.
He said the strikes, which were carried out by both the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and Sudan's regular army, "struck a World Food Program convoy, markets, health facilities and residential neighborhoods in South and North Kordofan."
AFP
World News
Civilians
Killed
Drone
Strikes
Sudan
Kordofan
UN
Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia
Previous
