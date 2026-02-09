Drone strikes killed nearly 100 civilians and injured many more in Sudan's conflict-torn Kordofan region in just over two weeks, the U.N. rights chief said Monday.



"In a period of just over two weeks to February 6, based on documentation by my office, some 90 civilians were killed and 142 injured in drone strikes," Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council.



He said the strikes, which were carried out by both the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and Sudan's regular army, "struck a World Food Program convoy, markets, health facilities and residential neighborhoods in South and North Kordofan."





AFP