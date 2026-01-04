Attacks by Sudan's army and its paramilitary foes on two Darfur towns over the past week have killed 114 people, medical sources told AFP Sunday.



Drone strikes attributed to the army on the town of Al-Zuruq, controlled by their rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), killed 51 civilians on Saturday, a medical source at Al-Zuruq Hospital told AFP.



Five days of RSF attacks on the town of Kernoi, 100 kilometers (62 miles) west, last week killed 63 civilians and wounded 17 more, another medical source at the local hospital told AFP.





AFP