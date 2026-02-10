Epstein accomplice Maxwell seeks clemency from Trump before testimony

World News
10-02-2026 | 02:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Epstein accomplice Maxwell seeks clemency from Trump before testimony
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Epstein accomplice Maxwell seeks clemency from Trump before testimony

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell refused Monday to answer questions from U.S. lawmakers, but her attorney said she was prepared to speak if granted clemency by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Maxwell, 64, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking, was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to discuss her relations with Epstein.

Rather than answer the committee's questions, however, the former British socialite invoked her Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate herself.

A recording of the deposition released by the committee showed Maxwell speaking via video link, her eyes cast down at the table she was seated at in a Texas prison.

She was asked about her and Epstein's co-conspirators, whether they surrounded themselves with the rich and famous in order to "curry favor" and avoid scrutiny, and whether Trump ever engaged "in sexual activity with an individual introduced to him by you or Jeffrey Epstein."

Wearing a drab, beige uniform, Maxwell repeated the phrase "I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence" until the committee gave up and called off their questioning early.

Maxwell's attorney, David Markus, said she would be prepared to speak publicly if granted clemency by Trump.

"If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path," Markus said in a statement.

Markus also said that Trump and former president Bill Clinton -- both of whom were once friendly with Epstein -- are "innocent of any wrongdoing."

"Ms Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation," he said.

Maxwell is the only person convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

She was convicted in 2021 of supplying underage girls to Epstein, who had ties to powerful business executives, politicians, celebrities, and academics.

Her deposition comes amid the recent release by the Justice Department of millions of documents related to the government's investigation into Epstein, many of which have been heavily redacted.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), passed by Congress in November, compelled the Justice Department to release all of the records in its possession related to Epstein.

It required the redaction of the names or personal identifying information about Epstein's victims, who numbered more than 1,000 according to the FBI.

But the EFTA said no records could be "withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary."

AFP

World News

United States

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell

Clemency

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Russian attack damages energy facility in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, company says
Macron warns of renewed US clashes as he urges EU to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-20

Trump administration begins release of Epstein files

LBCI
World News
2025-11-20

Trump signs bill requiring Epstein files release

LBCI
World News
2025-11-18

Trump insists he has 'nothing to do' with sex offender Epstein

LBCI
World News
2025-11-12

Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:49

Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit

LBCI
World News
06:24

Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says

LBCI
World News
05:45

Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

LBCI
World News
05:18

Fire breaks out at Hong Kong airport, no injuries reported, officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-11

Iran says enriched nuclear material 'under rubble' of facilities hit during Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Video: boy rescued alive from collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Israeli broadcaster: Recent strikes in Lebanon were coordinated with the United States

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

USCENTCOM chief praises Lebanese Army for discovering Hezbollah tunnel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanon's government plan to address issue of buildings at risk of collapse in Tripoli—Overview

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Hezbollah leader says group's alliance with Amal Movement remains firmly rooted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:46

In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More