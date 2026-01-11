Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'

11-01-2026 | 08:03
Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'
Trump tells Cuba to 'make a deal, before it is too late'

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Cuba on Sunday to "make a deal" or face unspecified consequences, warning that the flow of Venezuelan oil and money to Havana would now stop.

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO!" Trump said on his Truth Social channel. "I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

AFP

