European countries agree to develop low-cost air defense weapons

20-02-2026 | 07:14
European countries agree to develop low-cost air defense weapons
European countries agree to develop low-cost air defense weapons

The British Ministry of Defense said Friday that the UK and its European allies, including France, Germany, Italy, and Poland, will work together to develop new low-cost air defense weapons to protect the continent’s airspace.

British Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard said, “The UK and our partners in the Five Power alliance are intensifying efforts through joint investment in the next generation of air defense and autonomous systems to strengthen NATO’s defensive shield.”

Reuters

World News

countries

agree

develop

low-cost

defense

weapons

