Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan replaced the country's justice and interior ministers in a mini reshuffle on Wednesday, with Istanbul chief prosecutor Akin Gurlek taking the role of justice minister, the Official Gazette said.



It said Gurlek replaced Yilmaz Tunc as justice minister, while Erdogan appointed Erzurum provincial governor Mustafa Ciftci as interior minister in place of Ali Yerlikaya.



Reuters