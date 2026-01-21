Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Turkey's president on U.S. President Donald Trump's international "Board of Peace" initiative, a Turkish source told Reuters on Wednesday.



Trump had sent an invitation to President Tayyip Erdogan to become a member of the board, an initiative that initially aimed to end the conflict in Gaza but that Trump has said will resolve conflicts globally.



Trump is due to preside over a ceremony marking the "Board of Peace" on Thursday at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



"Hakan (Fidan) will join," Erdogan told reporters in parliament on Wednesday when asked whether he accepted Trump's invitation.







