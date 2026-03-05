PM Starmer says UK sending four more Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar

World News
05-03-2026 | 09:51
High views
PM Starmer says UK sending four more Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar
0min
PM Starmer says UK sending four more Typhoon fighter jets to Qatar

Britain is sending four additional Typhoon jets to Qatar amid the widening war in the Middle East, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday.

The fighter planes will join an existing UK squadron in the Gulf state, a key energy provider, "to strengthen our defensive operations in Qatar and across the region," Starmer told a news conference.

