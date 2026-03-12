Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity

12-03-2026 | 09:15
Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity
Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity

Iran's security chief, Ali Larijani, threatened on Thursday to target power grids in the region if the United States attacked the Islamic Republic's electricity supplies.

"If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour, and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down U.S. servicemen running for safety," said Larijani in a post on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said U.S. forces could knock out Iran's electricity supply "within one hour" -- leaving the country with reconstruction that could take a generation.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

United States

Ali Larijani

