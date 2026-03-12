ICRC mourns Lebanese Red Cross volunteer killed during rescue mission in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
12-03-2026 | 03:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ICRC mourns Lebanese Red Cross volunteer killed during rescue mission in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
ICRC mourns Lebanese Red Cross volunteer killed during rescue mission in South Lebanon

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it is deeply saddened by the killing of Lebanese Red Cross volunteer Youssef Assaf, who died from injuries he sustained while taking part in a rescue mission in South Lebanon.

The head of the ICRC delegation in Lebanon, Agnès Durand, said: “The loss of a member of the Lebanese Red Cross who was working to save the lives of others is devastating for all of us. We are also deeply concerned for our other injured colleagues and medical workers affected across Lebanon. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and fellow volunteers who continue to serve communities under extremely dangerous conditions.”

She noted that humanitarian and medical workers risk their lives every day to help the wounded and support those affected by hostilities, stressing that they must be able to carry out their duties safely and without obstruction.

The ICRC also reminded all parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law to respect and protect medical personnel, ambulances, hospitals, and medical units at all times. This includes taking all possible precautions to avoid civilian casualties and, in all cases, minimizing them as much as possible.

The organization added that parties must respect the protective emblem, facilitate humanitarian rescue missions, ensure teams can safely reach victims and transport them to health facilities, and guarantee the safe return of rescue teams to their bases so they can continue providing life-saving services.

Lebanon News

World News

mourns

Lebanese

Cross

volunteer

killed

during

rescue

mission

South

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents in Qsarnaba
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-01

Eight killed in pro-Iran protest at US consulate in Pakistan: rescue service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-18

Israeli army says multidimensional unit ends mission in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-09

Israel says killed head of Hezbollah unit in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanon says death toll from Israeli strikes rises to 687

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Israel army says Hezbollah fired 200 rockets Wednesday night in 'biggest barrage' of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Israel defense minister says ordered army to prepare for 'expanding' Lebanon operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:45

Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-10

Strike hits South Lebanon's Tyre after Israeli army warning

LBCI
World News
2026-02-11

Trump says 'insisted' to Netanyahu that Iran talks continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More