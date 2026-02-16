News
Kremlin rejects European assessment Navalny died of poisoning
World News
16-02-2026 | 04:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin rejects European assessment Navalny died of poisoning
The Kremlin on Monday rejected as "baseless" an assessment by five European countries that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died from poisoning while in an Arctic prison two years ago.
"We naturally do not accept such accusations. We disagree with them. We consider them biased and baseless," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, during a daily briefing call.
AFP
