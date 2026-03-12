Trump: US benefits from high oil prices, but priority is stopping Iran

12-03-2026 | 09:30
Trump: US benefits from high oil prices, but priority is stopping Iran
Trump: US benefits from high oil prices, but priority is stopping Iran

U.S. President Donald ‌Trump said on Thursday that rising ⁠oil prices mean greater profits for the United States, but ‌his ⁠priority is stopping Iran from ⁠having nuclear weapons.

Reuters

