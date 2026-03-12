News
Trump: US benefits from high oil prices, but priority is stopping Iran
12-03-2026 | 09:30
Trump: US benefits from high oil prices, but priority is stopping Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that rising oil prices mean greater profits for the United States, but his priority is stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons.
Reuters
