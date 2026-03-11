Iran military says to hit US, Israeli economic targets in region

Iran's military vowed on Wednesday to launch strikes against U.S. and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks reportedly hit an Iranian bank.



"The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centers and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime," said the military's central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, in a statement carried by state TV.



Iranian media said U.S. and Israeli strikes hit a bank in Tehran overnight, killing an unspecified number of employees.







AFP