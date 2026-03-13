US, Israel hit more than 15,000 targets in Iran war: Pentagon

The United States and Israel have struck more than 15,000 targets since the start of the Iran war late last month, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Friday.



"Between our air force and that of the Israelis, over 15,000 enemy targets have been struck. That's well over 1,000 a day," Hegseth told a news conference, adding that Friday would mark the highest volume of strikes yet in the campaign.



AFP

