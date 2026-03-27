Dollar rises to multi-month highs as Middle East war boosts safe-haven demand

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest levels in several months as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid escalating war in the Middle East and growing uncertainty over any potential path toward de-escalation.



Markets were left on edge after a volatile week in which U.S. President Donald Trump once again extended the deadline before targeting Iranian energy facilities until April, while Washington and Tehran presented completely conflicting accounts regarding progress in diplomatic efforts.



Gold prices also rose by more than 1%, supported by buying activity, but the metal is still on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss. Rising energy prices have fueled inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of global interest rate hikes.