Dollar rises to multi-month highs as Middle East war boosts safe-haven demand

World News
27-03-2026 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dollar rises to multi-month highs as Middle East war boosts safe-haven demand
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Dollar rises to multi-month highs as Middle East war boosts safe-haven demand

The U.S. dollar rose to its highest levels in several months as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid escalating war in the Middle East and growing uncertainty over any potential path toward de-escalation.

Markets were left on edge after a volatile week in which U.S. President Donald Trump once again extended the deadline before targeting Iranian energy facilities until April, while Washington and Tehran presented completely conflicting accounts regarding progress in diplomatic efforts.

Gold prices also rose by more than 1%, supported by buying activity, but the metal is still on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss. Rising energy prices have fueled inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of global interest rate hikes.

World News

rises

multi-month

highs

Middle

boosts

safe-haven

demand

LBCI Next
China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US
India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-26

Gold blasts past $5,000 to record high on safe-haven rush

LBCI
World News
2026-03-09

Croatia caps fuel prices as Middle East war disrupts global oil supply: PM

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters

LBCI
World News
14:40

World Bank to provide financial aid to countries impacted by Middle East war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:11

Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP

LBCI
World News
04:32

China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US

LBCI
World News
01:22

India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister

LBCI
World News
01:09

North Korea confirms cooperation treaty with Belarus: KCNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:03

Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'

LBCI
World News
2026-03-09

Trump says Iran war 'pretty much' over: CBS

LBCI
Middle East News
11:17

Houthi leader warns of 'military response' if Mideast war requires it

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

PM Salam calls on UN to act against Israeli threats and attacks in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More