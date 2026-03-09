Croatia caps fuel prices as Middle East war disrupts global oil supply: PM

09-03-2026 | 09:31
Croatia caps fuel prices as Middle East war disrupts global oil supply: PM
Croatia caps fuel prices as Middle East war disrupts global oil supply: PM

Croatia's prime minister Andrej Plenkovic said Monday his country would cap petrol and diesel prices as the war in the Middle East squeezes the global oil supply.

Plenkovic said his government would cap prices from Tuesday, one of the first European Union countries to restrict rises in pump prices.

"Today, we will take steps to ease the rise in energy prices and protect the living standards of Croatian citizens," he told an extraordinary government meeting.

AFP

