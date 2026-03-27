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India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister
World News
27-03-2026 | 01:22
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India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister
India has reduced taxes on diesel and petrol, the government announced Friday, as the Middle East war continues to disrupt global energy supplies.
"In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a statement, referring to the Middle East war that began late last month.
AFP
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