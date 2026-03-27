India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister

World News
27-03-2026 | 01:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
India slashes fuel taxes due to Mideast war shortages: Finance Minister

India has reduced taxes on diesel and petrol, the government announced Friday, as the Middle East war continues to disrupt global energy supplies.

"In view of the West Asia crisis, the central excise duty on petrol and diesel for domestic consumption has been reduced", Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a statement, referring to the Middle East war that began late last month.

AFP

World News

slashes

taxes

Mideast

shortages:

Finance

Minister

LBCI Next
Dollar rises to multi-month highs as Middle East war boosts safe-haven demand
North Korea confirms cooperation treaty with Belarus: KCNA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-17

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
World News
2026-01-11

International law applies to everyone, including US, says German Finance Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-16

Mideast war 'nothing to do with NATO': German Chancellor

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-09

EU warns long Mideast war risks 'inflationary shock' to world economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:11

Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP

LBCI
World News
04:32

China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US

LBCI
World News
03:24

Dollar rises to multi-month highs as Middle East war boosts safe-haven demand

LBCI
World News
01:09

North Korea confirms cooperation treaty with Belarus: KCNA

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

PM Salam calls for solidarity with displaced, pledges efforts to end war and protect Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:03

Trump says Iran allowed passage of 10 oil tankers as a 'present'

LBCI
World News
2026-03-09

Trump says Iran war 'pretty much' over: CBS

LBCI
Middle East News
11:17

Houthi leader warns of 'military response' if Mideast war requires it

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Deep divisions surface in government over Iran ambassador decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Beirut Judge approves bail for activist Ali Berro after appeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

Lebanon condemns Kuwait terror plot, pledges full cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Lebanese military source to Al Jazeera: Israeli forces advance in south, eye second-line towns

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Israeli army says 91st Division expanding operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

PM Salam calls on UN to act against Israeli threats and attacks in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Minister Makki says cabinet key to crisis decisions, urges unity at critical moment

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Israeli army says more than 30 Hezbollah fighters killed in South Lebanon clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More