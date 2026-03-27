China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US

World News
27-03-2026 | 04:32
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China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US
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China announces two reciprocal trade investigations against US

China said Friday it has launched two separate investigations into U.S. trade practices in response to Washington's probes this month of Beijing, including over alleged forced labour.

The probes into alleged disruptions to the global supply chain and trade of "green products" were "in response to the two U.S. Section 301 investigations against China", a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

AFP

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