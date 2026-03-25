US 15-point plan 'conveyed to Iran via Pakistan': Officials to AFP

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25-03-2026 | 09:25
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US 15-point plan &#39;conveyed to Iran via Pakistan&#39;: Officials to AFP
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US 15-point plan 'conveyed to Iran via Pakistan': Officials to AFP

Proposals from the United States to end the war in Iran have been sent to Tehran through Pakistani intermediaries, two senior officials in Islamabad told AFP on Wednesday.

Both confirmed that the 15-point plan to stop the fighting, which has spread across the Gulf and Middle East, had been "conveyed to Iran via Pakistan."

Pakistan is being touted as a possible mediator given its longstanding ties with both neighboring Iran and the United States, as well as close contacts in the region.



AFP
 

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